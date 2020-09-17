Plus500 appoints Anne Grim to the Board as a Non-Executive director

The Israel-based online trading broker announced that Anne Grim is joining the Board as a Non-Executive director. The appointment came after shareholder approval at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), held yesterday.

Grim brings 30 years of experience in the financial services sector. She has held senior roles at companies including American Express, Barclays and Wells Fargo. Prior to her new position at Plus500, Grim was Chief Customer Officer at Fidelity International. She also currently served as a Non-Executive director of Metro Bank plc, Openwork Ltd and Insight Investment.

Penny Judd, Chairman, commented:

I would like to welcome Anne to the Board of Plus500. She is an excellent addition, given her expertise in customer experience, strategic planning and execution, technology innovation and business transformation. We look forward to working with her in the future.

At the AGM yesterday, most resolutions and re-elections looking for shareholder approval were passed.