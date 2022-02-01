Paysafe finalises acquisition of SafetyPay

The payments platform Paysafe revealed yesterday that it has completed its SafetyPay acquisition.

SafetyPay is a payments platform that operates primarily in Latin America. It allows eCommerce transactions via a wide choice of open banking and eCash solutions.

SafetyPay’s acquisition strengthens PaySafe’s footing in Latin America, following its recently announced acquisition of Peruvian payments platform, PagoEfectivo.

The two acquisitions are going to affirm Paysafe’s position as an open banking and eCash solutions provider in Latin America, one of the world’s fastest-growing online markets.

The eCommerce payments platform SafetyPay provides access for consumers to alternative payment methods (APMs), most notably bank transfers and eCash solutions, to make online purchases. Its services cover 11 Latin American countries and nearly 300 merchants primarily in the travel, entertainment, and digital goods industries.