Paul Hilgers joins Frankfurt Stock Exchange management board

At a Frankfurt Stock Exchange at meeting held yesterday, Paul Hilgers was appointed as a member of the Management Board by the Exchange Council.

Paul Hilgers has been Head of Cash Market at Deutsche Börse since the beginning of September. He has extensive capital market experience of almost 30 years.

Hilgers starting his career as a trader on the derivatives market. In 2003, he led the management of the European trading business at Van der Moolen in Amsterdam. In 2005, Hilgers was appointed Commercial Director for Fortis Clearing Asia Pacific in Sydney. Two years after that, he started work in Amsterdam-based Market Maker Optiver. Between 2014 and 2017, he served as CEO of Optiver.