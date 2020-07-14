LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange elects Matthias Zieschang as chairman

Executives July 14, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Matthias Zieschang was elected as the new chairman of the Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Zieschang’s predecessor, Michael Klaus resigned from the Exchange Council at the end of March.

Zieschang is executive board member and is responsible for controlling and finance at Fraport AG. He became a member of the Exchange Council in September 2012 and has been deputy chairman since November 2012.

Carola von Schmettow, CEO of HSBC Germany will serve as the new deputy chairwoman. Von Schmettow has been a member of the Exchange Council for fifteen years, since June 2005.

Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange elects Matthias Zieschang as chairman

The council welcomed a new member, Gerhard Wiesheu who is liable partner of Bankhaus B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. KGaA.

The Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has a total of 18 members. The council is a controlling and supervisory body of the stock exchange that has responsibilities of appointing and monitoring the stock exchange management, issuing exchange regulations, the fee scale, as well as the terms and conditions for exchange transactions.

Read More:

Related News

arrow
X
Brendan Foxen joins CMC Markets as chief technology officer…ExecutivesPreviously, Foxen served as a CTO at digital transformation consultancy Contino for two years after he worked as VP of Engineering for eight months. W…

Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange elects Matthias Zieschang as chairman

0

Send this to a friend