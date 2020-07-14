Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange elects Matthias Zieschang as chairman

Matthias Zieschang was elected as the new chairman of the Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Zieschang’s predecessor, Michael Klaus resigned from the Exchange Council at the end of March.

Zieschang is executive board member and is responsible for controlling and finance at Fraport AG. He became a member of the Exchange Council in September 2012 and has been deputy chairman since November 2012.

Carola von Schmettow, CEO of HSBC Germany will serve as the new deputy chairwoman. Von Schmettow has been a member of the Exchange Council for fifteen years, since June 2005.