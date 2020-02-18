oneZero adds dxFeed Market Data to its EcoSystem

The financial technology developer, oneZero Financial Systems, announced today that dxFeed has joined oneZero’s EcoSystem. dxFeed is a market data and data management solutions provider for online brokerages, exchanges, benchmarking agencies, prop traders, financial websites, and startups. With the collaboration, dxFeed will have access to oneZero’s distribution network with over 200 markets and takers.

The collaboration provides oneZero’s clients with access to low latency dxFeed data for multiple asset types (Forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, rolling futures, indices, commodities) with a high resolution to see every tick. Clients will be ale to take advantage of increased flexibility and savings by selecting instruments for their custom data packages.

Brokers can request data streamed in real time, or historical, delayed, charting, aggregated, or calculated. dxFeed calculated data carries cryptocurrency indices, as well as custom indices, based on formulas and ideas of the client, and custom calculations for existing industry indices. The market data delivery services are supported 24/7 with zero-loss of data due to proprietary data recovery technology and full geo redundancy.

Andrew Ralich, CEO of oneZero Financial Systems, commented:

We are excited to welcome dxFeed into oneZero’s EcoSystem. As a leading market data provider, our clients will benefit from their services.

Oleg Solodukhin, CEO of dxFeed added:

Integration with oneZero’s EcoSystem is essential for the

expansion of dxFeed’s multi-asset market data services into the largest global network of brokers, prime brokers, and hedge funds. oneZero’s support team is one of the best, providing high-quality service, which is the defining characteristic of everything we deliver.

