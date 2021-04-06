Muinmos hires former Finalto Integration Team Lead Emil Kongelys as CTO

When he first joined CFH, he worked with one of CFH’s Co-Founders and Executive Director Remonda Kirketerp-Moller, now Founder and CEO of Muinmos.

I have been part of the management team at CFH (now Finalto) for the last two years and one topic often discussed was onboarding, the importance of the customer experience and the complexities of remaining compliant across multiple jurisdictions.

Kongelys brings more than 15 years of experience as an IT engineer in the financial services sector. He spent almost a decade at Finalto ( formerly known as CFH Clearing ), where he was responsible for building and evolving the Prime of Prime brokerage’s trading system and leading the integrations team.

Remonda Kirketerp-Moller, Founder and CEO, Muinmos added:

We are thrilled that Emil has decided to join Muinmos. I have known him for many years, he is highly skilled and will be a huge asset to our organisation. We have very ambitious growth plans and Emil’s extensive experience and insight will be invaluable.

Before CFH, Kongelys was an entrepreneur, having founded InovaTrader to build proprietary trading systems for the execution of in-house developed strategies.

Kongelys’ newly created position at Muinmos will have him work on the ongoing development of the company’s Regulatory Onboarding Engine. He will also manage the organisation’s IT team as it continues to grow to accommodate Muinmos’ increasing global client base.

Emil Kongelys added:

Having worked with CFH for almost ten years, I was ready for a career move and was very interested in the rapidly growing RegTech sector, helping financial institutions to streamline and enhance their compliance function. I believe Muinmos has the most comprehensive and effective Regulatory Onboarding Engine – it can provide a one-stop-shop in onboarding from client categorisation, including suitability and appropriateness, through to KYC and AML. Being appointed CTO at Muinmos is a great opportunity for me and I am very excited to be working with Remonda again and to join her team.

Muinmos uses AI and machine learning technology to simplify onboarding and to strengthen the compliance process across multiple jurisdictions. With this technology onboarding is possible for any client type in under 3 minutes. It instantly infroms financial institutions of any regulatory change or potential new sales opportunities, ensuring ongoing 24×7 compliance around the world while at the same time it mitigates the risk of fines and mis-selling.

Muinmos’ Regulatory Onboarding Engine is made up of three modules, mPASS, mCHECK and mRX, to provide flexibility to Financial Institutions. mPASS is aimed at automated categorisation, suitability and appropriateness checks, mCHECK deals with relevant AML/KYC requirements and mRX is a risk management tool which allows Financial Institutions to risk profile their clients based on their pre-configured risk parameters and mRX is a risk management module allowing financial institutions to risk profile their clients based on their pre-configured risk parameters.