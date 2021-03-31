Muinmos to offer its Regulatory Onboarding Engine through RHT Compliance Solutions in Singapore

RegTech firm Muinmos has just announced its partnership with RHT Compliance Solutions in order to take advantage of the increasing interest in its Regulatory Onboarding Engine in Singapore.

RHT Compliance Solutions in Singapore provides services to Financial Institutions and Capital Market Intermediaries in Singapore and the region. Through the partnership, RHT will offer Muinmos’ Regulatory Onboarding Engine to their growing client base made up of banks, investment banks, brokers and fund managers.

Jayaprakash Jagateesan, CEO, RHT Compliance Solutions commented:

The timing of this partnership is ideal. The Government in Singapore is encouraging firms to embrace technology and go digital. Financial Institutions are lookingto automate processes wherever possible and Muinmos’ RegTech products are ideally placed to help the compliance function to become more streamlined and efficient. We are excited to bring this technology to our clients.

Muinmos’ uses AI and machine learning in its technology to simplify onboarding and improve the compliance process across multiple jurisdictions. Its Regulatory Onboarding Engine is made up of three modules, mPASS, mCHECK and mRX, to provide flexibility to Financial Institutions. Together, these modules provide a complete one-stop-shop regulatory compliance onboarding solution.