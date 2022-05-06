Michael Aagaard joins GCEX as managing director in Denmark

FCA regulated digital brokerage GCEX today revealed it has hired Michael Aagaard, former Head of Foreign Exchange at Saxo Bank, as Managing Director of GCEX in Denmark.
In his new role, Aagaard will be responsible for all GCEX’s activities out of Denmark and GCEX’s growing team in Copenhagen. His new job will have him work closely with Founder and CEO, Lars Holst on strategic growth plans for the organisation.
Aagaard spent nearly 20 years at Saxo Bank. While in his position as Head of Foreign Exchange, he was responsible for product development and strategy of all FX and crypto products.
Most recently, he was in a contractor role at Oanda, where he has spent the last six months as a Digital Assets Consultant advising Oanda on its digital assets offering.
This is a significant hire for GCEX. Michael brings extensive experience in FX and digital assets to our firm. Having worked previously with him at Saxo, I have every confidence that he is the ideal candidate to head up our operations in Denmark and play a major role in enabling us to achieve our ambitious growth plans.
Michael Aagaard, Managing Director, GCEX, Denmark added:
Michael Aagaard
I am very excited about joining Lars and his fantastic team. I have a huge amount of respect for how much they have achieved in such a short space of time. This is a great opportunity for me as I embark on the next stage of my career. I wanted to remain in the digital assets space but also be part of an organisation with an entrepreneurial spirit. GCEX ticks all the boxes and I am looking forward to contributing to the firm’s ongoing success and working closely with the GCEX team globally.
