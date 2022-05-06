Michael Aagaard joins GCEX as managing director in Denmark

FCA regulated digital brokerage GCEX today revealed it has hired Michael Aagaard, former Head of Foreign Exchange at Saxo Bank, as Managing Director of GCEX in Denmark.

In his new role, Aagaard will be responsible for all GCEX’s activities out of Denmark and GCEX’s growing team in Copenhagen. His new job will have him work closely with Founder and CEO, Lars Holst on strategic growth plans for the organisation.

Aagaard spent nearly 20 years at Saxo Bank. While in his position as Head of Foreign Exchange, he was responsible for product development and strategy of all FX and crypto products.