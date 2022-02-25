Michael Aagaard appointed as Digital Assets Consultant at OANDA

Online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics provider OANDA has appointed longtime Saxo Bank executive Michael Aagaard as Digital Assets Consultant.
In his new role, Aagaard will assist the company in expanding its digital assets offerings.
Aagaard spent almost two decades with Saxo Bank. Following his graduation from university, he joined the company in 2002. As Senior Manager, Business Projects, he took part of developing a new Back Office system to replace an existing legacy system.
In four years, Aagaard was promoted to Head of Business Projects and in 2008 he became Senior Business Analyst in FX Market Making for the bank. In 2012, he was promoted again to Chief Operating Officer, responsible for executing and coordinating Saxo’s business development strategy, reporting to the Global Head of Foreign Exchange.
