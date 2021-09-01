LSEG launches a Singapore unit dedicated to sustainable finance innovation

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has today introduced its new dedicated sustainable finance innovation unit in Singapore.

The new arm is part of the new LSEG Labs network. The new unit’s focus is on creating sustainable finance capabilities to spearhead innovation and advanced technology across the country’s fintech ecosystem. These aims are supported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

David Harris, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Data & Analytics at LSEG, said:

We are excited to gain the backing of MAS to support the business, finance and investor community in accelerating the transition to a net-zero, sustainable economy. This is a powerful initiative given both of our positions at the heart of international capital markets and our combined focus on innovation and global collaboration in sustainable investment and finance.

Kwok Quek Sin, Executive Director, Green FinTech, FinTech & Innovation Group at MAS, added: