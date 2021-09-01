Menu

LSEG launches a Singapore unit dedicated to sustainable finance innovation

Technology September 1, 2021


London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has today introduced its new dedicated sustainable finance innovation unit in Singapore.

The new arm is part of the new LSEG Labs network. The new unit’s focus is on creating sustainable finance capabilities to spearhead innovation and advanced technology across the country’s fintech ecosystem. These aims are supported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

David Harris, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Data & Analytics at LSEG, said:

David Harris, LSEG
David Harris
Source: LinkedIn

We are excited to gain the backing of MAS to support the business, finance and investor community in accelerating the transition to a net-zero, sustainable economy.  This is a powerful initiative given both of our positions at the heart of international capital markets and our combined focus on innovation and global collaboration in sustainable investment and finance.

Kwok Quek Sin, Executive Director, Green FinTech, FinTech & Innovation Group at MAS, added:

Technology will play an increasingly vital role in driving the global sustainability agenda. Greater collaboration will be key for the financial sector to explore innovative solutions that can address climate-related risks and mobilise capital towards greener and more sustainable activities. To this end, the setup of LSEG’s sustainable finance innovation unit in Singapore can help bring together the capabilities and stakeholders needed to support sustainability and transition efforts both regionally and globally.

LSEG launches a Singapore unit dedicated to sustainable finance innovation
LSEG has locations in London and Singapore and its customers and partners around the globe assist in the application of strategic analysis, emerging technology, data science and design thinking to solve demanding problems faced by the financial industry.

The Singapore unit delivers a combination of data science, data engineering, design thinking and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) expertise. This division will work together with essential figures in Singapore and global financial institutions, corporates, universities and industry associations.

The multidisciplinary team’s expertise sit between data, emerging technology and sustainability. They will create value by solving challenges for market participants across financial markets, including accelerating investment into green infrastructure projects, measuring climate risks and making ESG disclosure quicker and easier.

Geoff Horrell, Group Head of Innovation at LSEG, commented:

Geoff Horrell
Geoff Horrell
Source: LinkedIn

LSEG Labs combine our multi-disciplinary innovation process with an open approach to partnership.  By focusing on opportunities like sustainable finance that span LSEG’s three business divisions – Data & Analytics, Capital Markets and Post-Trade – we will be able to deliver transformational customer experiences.

LSEG launches a Singapore unit dedicated to sustainable finance innovation

