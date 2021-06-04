Lisa Pollina resigns as Non-Executive Director of IG Group

Lisa Pollina has decided to step down as Non-Executive Director of IG Group, a notification from London Stock Exchange said.
The industry veteran was appointed in March 2021 and will step down on 1 September.
The official announcement said:
The Board of IG Group Holdings plc (the “Company”), a global leader in online trading, has received notice from Lisa Pollina of her intention to step down as a Non-Executive Director of the Company on 1 September 2021. The Board thanks Lisa for her contribution to the Group.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Pollina has over 10 years experience on the Boards of the Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers, The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, and Two Harbors Investment Corp, among others.
At the time of her appointment at IG Group, she served at Ares Management providing consultative counsel on business services, financial services and technology investments through her role as an investment adviser. This year she has also been appointed to the Board of Munich RE representing the Americas.
IG Group recently signed a sponsorship deal with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for a period of three years. The sponsorship will see IG’s logo printed on the shirts of both men and women on the national team.IG