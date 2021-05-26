IG signs a three-year deal with England’s cricket team

Watching the recent accomplishments of the England teams, we have been struck by the clarity of strategic thinking and quality of execution, and how this aligns with IG’s ethos as a business.
Tony Singh, Chief Commercial Officer at ECB added:
IG is an ambitious organization which shares our commitment to be the best by maintaining high standards and developing a strong partnership. Those values have been central to the success of our England teams, making this relationship a natural fit. We look forward to working alongside IG over the coming years.
Sport sponsorships are very common among brokers. eToro recently became Rugby Australia sponsor for three years. FBS signed a sponsorship deal with Leicester City, the English football club announced earlier this week.