IG signs a three-year deal with England’s cricket team

May 26, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


London-listed financial broker IG Group has signed a sponsorship deal with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for a period of three years.

The sponsorship will see IG’s logo printed on the shirts of both men and women on the national team.

The first Test against New Zealand, which is going to take place next week, will mark the beginning of the deal and the IG branding will appear for the first time.

Matt Macklin, IG’s UK Head, said:

Watching the recent accomplishments of the England teams, we have been struck by the clarity of strategic thinking and quality of execution, and how this aligns with IG’s ethos as a business.

Tony Singh, Chief Commercial Officer at ECB added:

IG is an ambitious organization which shares our commitment to be the best by maintaining high standards and developing a strong partnership. Those values have been central to the success of our England teams, making this relationship a natural fit. We look forward to working alongside IG over the coming years.

Sport sponsorships are very common among brokers.  eToro recently became Rugby Australia sponsor for three years. FBS signed a sponsorship deal with Leicester City, the English football club announced earlier this week.

