Lisa Pollina appointed Non-Executive Director of IG Group

Executives March 5, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Lisa Pollina has been announced by the Board of IG Group Holdings plc as the latest Non-Executive Director of the company. The online trading company  has brought Pollina on board due to her vast experience in relevant leadership roles and advisory boards.  Her appointment comes in conjunction with IG Group’s proposed acquisition of financial network, tastytrade.

Mike McTighe, IG Group Chairman, said:

Following an extensive, externally facilitated search, I am delighted to welcome Lisa to the Board.  With the prospective acquisition of tastytrade due to complete later this year, Lisa brings highly valuable experience of working with US-based regulated entities, policy makers, and regulators. Lisa will complement and further diversify the skills, knowledge and experience of the Board.

American Banker magazine listed Pollina as one of the ‘Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance’ in 2014, having led a vast array of diverse teams in corporate banking, wholesale banking and markets, asset management, and digital transformations, treasury and restructurings. From 2014 to 2021, she also provided assessments of worldwide macro trends for the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States’ Working Group on Global Markets.

Lisa Pollina said:

This is an exciting time to join IG Group, particularly in connection with the proposed acquisition of tastytrade. I am looking forward to being involved with such an innovative and entrepreneurial company, and to working with the Board and the management team to realise the further potential of the business.

Throughout her Board career, Pollina has successfully chaired finance, risk and audit committees. From 2015 through to 2020, Lisa worked for Oliver Wyman as a member of the Senior Advisory Board, and has over 10 years’ experience on the Boards of the Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers, The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, and Two Harbors Investment Corp – to name but a few examples.

Lisa currently provides Ares Management consultative counsel on business services, financial services, and technology investments through her role as investment adviser. This year she has also been appointed to the Board of Munich RE representing the Americas.  She also has experience serving on the Policy Owners Examining Committee (POEC) Board of Northwestern Mutual Insurance Company.

