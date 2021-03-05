Lisa Pollina appointed Non-Executive Director of IG Group

Lisa Pollina has been announced by the Board of IG Group Holdings plc as the latest Non-Executive Director of the company. The online trading company has brought Pollina on board due to her vast experience in relevant leadership roles and advisory boards. Her appointment comes in conjunction with IG Group’s proposed acquisition of financial network, tastytrade.

Mike McTighe, IG Group Chairman, said:

Following an extensive, externally facilitated search, I am delighted to welcome Lisa to the Board. With the prospective acquisition of tastytrade due to complete later this year, Lisa brings highly valuable experience of working with US-based regulated entities, policy makers, and regulators. Lisa will complement and further diversify the skills, knowledge and experience of the Board.

American Banker magazine listed Pollina as one of the ‘Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance’ in 2014, having led a vast array of diverse teams in corporate banking, wholesale banking and markets, asset management, and digital transformations, treasury and restructurings. From 2014 to 2021, she also provided assessments of worldwide macro trends for the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States’ Working Group on Global Markets.