LCH appoints James Pearson as Head of Forexclear

LCH has recently announced the appointment of James Pearson as its new Head of ForexClear. Pearson is set to begin his new role within the FX derivatives clearing service on the 1st June 2021. He will be based at its London office, where he will take on the responsibility of overseeing the department’s continual growth strategies. It has also been confirmed that he will report to the CEO, LCH Ltd, Isabelle Girolami.
Pearson is an industry veteran, boasting more than 20 years experience working in the FX industry. He previously worked as Global Head of FX Trading at RBS, where he headed the daily management of the department, taking responsibility for trading risk as well as the strategic direction of the FX company. Before his most recent role at RBS, Pearson held other senior positions including leading roles at Nomura and Lehman Brothers. He has also sat on various advisory boards within the FX industry and has worked on NDF and FX Spot trading desks at both HSBC and Citi.
Isabelle Girolami, the CEO of LCH Ltd, stated:
I am delighted to welcome James to LCH as Head of ForexClear. He brings extensive experience of trading FX and leading global teams. He will be instrumental in driving continued growth and innovation at ForexClear, with a focus on expanding the deliverable FX and client clearing franchises. I look forward to working with him to deliver more innovations and efficiencies to our customers and the wider market.
When Pearson takes the lead at ForexClear on 1st June, he is also set to take on the responsibility of handling the general operations of a service that reportedly cleared around $19.1 trillion last year. He will also oversee the recently launched Non-Deliverable Option, which the clearing service within LCH announced earlier on in the year. This Non-Deliverable Option is a complimentary service within the vast offering of its options-related portfolio.
LCH has witnessed steady growth despite the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic, clearing around $19.1 trillion in 2020. In the beginning of the year, LCH revealed that ForexClear successfully launched non-deliverable FX options clearing across nine currency pairs.