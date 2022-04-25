ADSS exec Aaron Brown joins INFINOX as Head of Institutional Sales MENA

Global trading solutions provider INFINOX has strengthened its sales team with the addition of Aaron Brown as Head of Institutional Sales MENA. In his new role, Brown will support the growth of the IXO Prime division globally and in the MENA region.
Brown brings nearly two decades of sales experience in the FX and CFD industry. Most recently, he spent two years supporting and managing the institutional sales division at ADSS in London and Abu Dhabi.
Having previously led institutional sales of FX & CFDs at CFH Clearing Limited and Global Market Index Limited (GMI), Brown also spent four years at FXCM, where he served as Head of IB Sales – FX, CFDs and Spread Betting.
He has also worked in a range of roles in the FX and wider derivatives sector. He has also worked at well-known firms including Société Générale and London Metal Exchange.
I’m very honoured to be joining the INFINOX and IXO Prime teams. Having worked in the industry for a number of years, I’ve watched INFINOX’s rapid growth and been really impressed by the presence they’ve created during that period. When the opportunity to join the company was presented, I was thrilled to accept it and play a part in its continued international growth in the MENA region.
Specialist liquidity provider IXO Prime serves professional clients with institutional-level liquidity. The company serves brokers, money managers, professional clients, prop desks and fintech companies.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.