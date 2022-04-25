ADSS exec Aaron Brown joins INFINOX as Head of Institutional Sales MENA

Global trading solutions provider INFINOX has strengthened its sales team with the addition of Aaron Brown as Head of Institutional Sales MENA. In his new role, Brown will support the growth of the IXO Prime division globally and in the MENA region.

Brown brings nearly two decades of sales experience in the FX and CFD industry. Most recently, he spent two years supporting and managing the institutional sales division at ADSS in London and Abu Dhabi.

Having previously led institutional sales of FX & CFDs at CFH Clearing Limited and Global Market Index Limited (GMI), Brown also spent four years at FXCM, where he served as Head of IB Sales – FX, CFDs and Spread Betting.