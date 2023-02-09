Senior APAC FX trading veteran Chan Chong San joins Edgewater to run Singapore office

Technology provider Edgewater Markets today announced the hire of Chan Chong San as Managing Director of APAC to lead the firm’s Singapore office.

With more than three decades of experience in the region, Chan Chong San has repeatedly lead significant growth of FX trading volumes and revenues. He also brings deep expertise in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) space to his new role.

Most recently, Chan Chong San served as CEO of GFI Group Singapore, where he doubled the firm’s regional targeted revenue for three years. He has also held senior positions at Nittan Capital and OCBC Bank. In addition, he has worked in firms such as HSBC, UBS, SinoPac and Industrial Bank of Japan.