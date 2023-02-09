Senior APAC FX trading veteran Chan Chong San joins Edgewater to run Singapore office

Technology provider Edgewater Markets today announced the hire of Chan Chong San as Managing Director of APAC to lead the firm’s Singapore office.
With more than three decades of experience in the region, Chan Chong San has repeatedly lead significant growth of FX trading volumes and revenues. He also brings deep expertise in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) space to his new role.
Most recently, Chan Chong San served as CEO of GFI Group Singapore, where he doubled the firm’s regional targeted revenue for three years. He has also held senior positions at Nittan Capital and OCBC Bank. In addition, he has worked in firms such as HSBC, UBS, SinoPac and Industrial Bank of Japan.
I’m excited to be joining Edgewater at a time of tremendous expansion in the APAC region. Edgewater’s commitment – with both experience and ‘boots on the ground’ – to understanding local markets truly sets the firm apart and provides clients with capabilities and opportunities that cannot be found elsewhere.
Chan Chong San’s appointment follows significant investment in Asia by Edgewater in response to client and market demand, growing headcount across development, operations and sales teams in the region. The firm also recently expanded its data center footprint with Equinix Singapore SG1, and its adding capacity and redundancy to its presence at TY3 Equinix Tokyo.
Matt Kassel, Chief Operating Officer at Edgewater, said:
Chong San joins Edgewater at a moment when technology is transforming FX markets globally, but especially in the APAC region. While we have had an presence in Asia for more than a decade, we are now bringing unprecedented power and access to banks and financial institutions locally, exemplified by new technology for trading Asian NDF pairs. Chong San is the perfect person to lead this effort, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.
Additionally, Edgewater recently opened a São Paulo office and announced senior hires in the LatAm region.
