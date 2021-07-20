Edgewater Markets launches forex trading and pricing engine in Singapore

Global foreign exchange and technology firm Edgewater Markets has revealed it will be launching its new foreign exchange trading and pricing engine in Singapore. The move comes as an extension of the firm’s global growth strategy to strengthen its FX presence in the Asia-Pacific by partnering with the local participants in Singapore and the surrounding region.

According to a press release shared with LeapRate, Edgewater Markets’ new data centre in Singapore is aligned with the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) effort to develop Singapore into the top FX trading centre in the Asia-Pacific region.

Shilpa Dubey, Head of APAC business for Edgewater, said:

We are very excited to be a part of the larger Singapore FX journey as the premier FX e-trading centre in Asia. Edgewater Markets will be investing in building out a local instance of our global FX trading system (EdgeFX.Pro™), combining our time-tested trading and pricing algorithms with ultra-low latency co-location connectivity.

The new Singapore data centre’s launch is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021. The new FX trading and pricing engine and white label service offering will be the firm’s fifth electronic FX trading hub globally. Edgewater’s existing platforms include New York (NY4), London (LD4), Mexico’s Kio5 (‘LatamFX’) and Tokyo’s TY3.