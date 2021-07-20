Edgewater Markets launches forex trading and pricing engine in Singapore

Global foreign exchange and technology firm Edgewater Markets has revealed it will be launching its new foreign exchange trading and pricing engine in Singapore. The move comes as an extension of the firm’s global growth strategy to strengthen its FX presence in the Asia-Pacific by partnering with the local participants in Singapore and the surrounding region.
According to a press release shared with LeapRate, Edgewater Markets’ new data centre in Singapore is aligned with the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) effort to develop Singapore into the top FX trading centre in the Asia-Pacific region.
Shilpa Dubey, Head of APAC business for Edgewater, said:
We are very excited to be a part of the larger Singapore FX journey as the premier FX e-trading centre in Asia. Edgewater Markets will be investing in building out a local instance of our global FX trading system (EdgeFX.Pro™), combining our time-tested trading and pricing algorithms with ultra-low latency co-location connectivity.
The new Singapore data centre’s launch is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021. The new FX trading and pricing engine and white label service offering will be the firm’s fifth electronic FX trading hub globally. Edgewater’s existing platforms include New York (NY4), London (LD4), Mexico’s Kio5 (‘LatamFX’) and Tokyo’s TY3.
With local SG1 based trading infrastructure, pricing, trading, and order matching, our internal trading foreign exchange volumes will execute with bespoke local connectivity and all of our liquidity consumers and white label trading partners will benefit from better price discovery, lower latency, and improved execution quality.
Matthew Kassel, Edgewater’s Chief Operating Officer, commented:
We see the further development of our Asia business as a priority growth area for the firm globally. We have witnessed consistent growth of our APAC franchise over the past few years, and with both white-label technology and superior execution services, we are well poised to see that growth continue. Our decision to set up an SG1 based engine demonstrates our continued commitment to our clients in Singapore and in the neighboring regions. With the expectations of expanding our client base, we also look to grow the Asia team by hiring more local talent to increase our client coverage and technology distribution.
Lim Cheng Khai, Executive Director, Financial Markets Development Department of MAS, added:
Edgewater’s eFX trading and pricing engine in Singapore adds diversity to the growing pool of market participants in our FX e-trading ecosystem, and boosts Singapore’s value proposition as the pre-eminent global FX centre in the Asian time zone. With this new infrastructure set-up, Edgewater will strengthen its offerings to its regional clients through better price discovery and trade execution.