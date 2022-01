Online trading company IG Group Holdings plc has announced that Helen Stevenson has been appointed as Non-Executive Chair and Director of RM plc.

Helen Stevenson has served as Non-Executive Director in the company since March 2020. Stevenson is also Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

The new appointment is in effect from the day after the date of release of RM plc’s preliminary results for the year ending 30 November 2021, IG noted in its official announcement.