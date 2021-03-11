HKEX appoints Paul Chow as its Group General Counsel

We are very much looking forward to welcoming Paul to HKEX, as our Group General Counsel. He brings to the company broad and varied experience from both private practice and as in house counsel, including specific expertise in corporate finance and capital markets. He will be a very valuable addition to the company and I am looking forward to welcoming him to the team.

Starting on 19 April 2021, Chow will provide strategic legal counsel to the HKEX Board and senior management team and lead HKEX’s Legal and Secretarial Services Department. At his new position, he will oversee the Group’s legal function, including the teams at the London Metal Exchange (LME) and LME Clear. Chow will report to Calvin Tai, HKEX Interim Chief Executive, and will become a member of the Group’s Management Committee

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has just announced the appointment of Paul Chow as its Group General Counsel.

HKEX Group General Counsel-designate Paul Chow said:

I am honoured to be joining HKEX, one of Hong Kong’s most iconic organisations. As HKEX seeks to continue to build its business, and to reinforce Hong Kong’s role as a leading international finance centre, I am very much looking forward to working with my new colleagues on the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Chow joins the exchange from Cathay Pacific Airways Limited where he currently serves as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary. Prior to that, eh was a partner at a number of leading law firms such as Davis Polk & Wardwell, Linklaters, and Slaughter and May. Chow is a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong, England and Wales, as well as a qualified attorney in the US state of New York.

Earlier in February, HKEX announced the appointment of Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin as Chief Executive, to take effect on 24 May 2021 for a term of three years.

The exchange recently launched a cash-settled Mini USD/CNH (US dollar/Offshore Renminbi, or RMB) Futures contract. The new addition is a smaller-sized contract to complement the popular USD/CNH derivatives products, diversifying HKEX’s suite of currency derivatives to support the risk-management needs of global investors.