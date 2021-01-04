Calvin Tai steps in as HKEX interim chief executive

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr Li for his outstanding contribution and strong leadership over the past 11 years. During Mr Li’s tenure as Chief Executive, HKEX has successfully transformed from a regional stock exchange into one of the world’s premier market infrastructure groups.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced that its Chief Executive Charles Li has retired and Calvin Tai took his place as Interim Chief Executive on 1 January 2021.

From 1 January, Calvin Tai has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive of HKEX and an ex-officio member of the Board. He will also continue his role in the company e as Co-President and Chief Operating Officer of HKEX.

He started his career starting at various positions in general banking and treasury at The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited between 1984 and 1994. Then he moved on as head of treasury department at Royal Bank of Canada from 1994 to 1995 before joining HKEX.

Tai has spent over two decades at HKEX, starting as – head of products in 1998. Over his vast experience at the exchange, he has been head of f Derivatives Market Development and Operations between 2003 and 2010 , Trading Division from 2010 to 2013, then Co-head of Equities and FIC Business for a year, Head of Global Clearing (Asia) from 2014 to 2015, Joint Chief Operating Officer between 2017 and 2018 and Head of Clearing from 2016 to 2019.