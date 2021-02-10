Long time JP Morgan exec Nicolas Aguzin joins HKEX as chief executive

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the appointment of Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin as Chief Executive of HKEX. The appointment will take effect on 24 May 2021 for a term of three years, subject to the approval of the Securities and Futures Commission. Aguzin, subject to such approval, will also become an ex-officio member of the HKEX Board of Directors (the Board).

Aguzin joins HKEX from JP Morgan, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of JP Morgan’s International Private Bank and a member of the Operating Committee for the firm’s asset and wealth management business. Before this, Aguzin was CEO, JP Morgan, Asia Pacific from 2012 to 2020. There he oversaw and led JP Morgan’s growth in China, and the region.

Having joined JP Morgain in 1990, Aguzin has held a number of leadership positions in different lines of business and locations throughout his 30 years with the firm, including as Head of Investment Banking, Asia Pacific from 2015 to 2019, and as CEO of JP Morgan Latin America from 2005 to 2012. Aguzin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in the US. For the last nine years, Aguzin has been based in Hong Kong.