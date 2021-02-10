Long time JP Morgan exec Nicolas Aguzin joins HKEX as chief executive

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the appointment of Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin as Chief Executive of HKEX. The appointment will take effect on 24 May 2021 for a term of three years, subject to the approval of the Securities and Futures Commission. Aguzin, subject to such approval, will also become an ex-officio member of the HKEX Board of Directors (the Board).
Aguzin joins HKEX from JP Morgan, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of JP Morgan’s International Private Bank and a member of the Operating Committee for the firm’s asset and wealth management business. Before this, Aguzin was CEO, JP Morgan, Asia Pacific from 2012 to 2020. There he oversaw and led JP Morgan’s growth in China, and the region.
Having joined JP Morgain in 1990, Aguzin has held a number of leadership positions in different lines of business and locations throughout his 30 years with the firm, including as Head of Investment Banking, Asia Pacific from 2015 to 2019, and as CEO of JP Morgan Latin America from 2005 to 2012. Aguzin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in the US. For the last nine years, Aguzin has been based in Hong Kong.
Laura M Cha, HKEX Chairman, said:
We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Aguzin as the new Chief Executive of HKEX. He brings with him a wealth of international and regional experience in capital markets and financial services, including extensive knowledge of Mainland China, having served as chief executive for JP Morgan in Asia. This will be invaluable to us as we continue to build our business’ success, as well as drive the ongoing growth and development of Hong Kong as a leading international financial centre.
Nicolas Aguzin, Chief Executive-designate of HKEX, said:
I am deeply honoured to be asked to lead the world’s largest stock market group, especially at such an important time for global financial markets. In recent years, HKEX has been instrumental in defining the evolution of Asian finance and has become the world’s leading IPO venue. I am excited to now have the opportunity to build on the solid foundations of innovation, impact and progress created by my predecessors.
Aguzin added:
HKEX has a critical role to play in the evolution of strong, resilient and interconnected global financial markets. As China’s economy and capital markets continue to open, HKEX will become ever more relevant, facilitating anticipated significant new flows of capital, and supporting the strong demand for capital to fuel growth, acting as a catalyst that connects China with the world, and the world with China. I am optimistic and energised for the future and believe that with Calvin and my new colleagues, we have a unique opportunity to help drive and deliver our collective global prosperity.
HKEX’s board believes that Aguzin’s extensive experience in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Asia and globally, and his deep knowledge of global capital markets, will help HKEX continue to develop its competitiveness, as well as support the ongoing growth and development of Hong Kong’s unique financial markets. Alongside his financial sector expertise, Aguzin’s track record of strong leadership, his excellent regional and international relationships and his global outlook were contributing factors in the selection process. Board also believes that Aguzin’s expertise will complement the existing skills within the organisation as it continues to drive forward its strategy to be China Anchored, Globally Connected, and Technology Empowered.
With the appointment of Aguzin, Calvin Tai will cease to be the Interim Chief Executive of HKEX and an ex-officio member of the Board. He will continue in his roles, as Co-President and Chief Operating Officer of HKEX.