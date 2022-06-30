HKEX appoints Kian Hoe Tan as Managing Director and Head of Treasury

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today announced the appointment of Kian Hoe Tan as Managing Director and Head of Treasury.

Tan joins the company on 4 July and will report directly to Vanessa Lau, HKEX Group Chief Financial Officer.

As a member of the senior finance team, Tan will pilot HKEX’s Treasury strategy and oversee group’s investment activities performance for internally, as well externally managed investment portfolios. His role will have him work closely with colleagues from across the Finance and Risk teams, and with other HKEX entities, balancing the governance and control framework with optimising investment returns.