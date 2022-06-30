HKEX appoints Kian Hoe Tan as Managing Director and Head of Treasury

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today announced the appointment of Kian Hoe Tan as Managing Director and Head of Treasury.
Tan joins the company on 4 July and will report directly to Vanessa Lau, HKEX Group Chief Financial Officer.
As a member of the senior finance team, Tan will pilot HKEX’s Treasury strategy and oversee group’s investment activities performance for internally, as well externally managed investment portfolios. His role will have him work closely with colleagues from across the Finance and Risk teams, and with other HKEX entities, balancing the governance and control framework with optimising investment returns.
HKEX Group Chief Financial Officer, Vanessa Lau, commented:
We are pleased to welcome Kian Hoe to HKEX and to the Finance team. Kian Hoe brings with him over two decades of treasury experience and has an excellent track record in running significant regional treasury functions. He will play an important role in supporting the long-term sustainable growth and success of our business.
Most recently Tan served as Standard Chartered Bank, where for the last five years he was Managing Director and Head of Treasury Markets for Greater China and North Asia. He has also held a range of senior roles at the bank, such as Regional Head of Asset Liability Management, Greater China and North Asia, as well as Head of Asset Liability Management for Standard Chartered Hong Kong.
Earlier in March, HKEX appointed Adeline Ee as Managing Director, Head of Sales and Marketing, ASEAN and Yang Qiumei as Advisor to the CEO.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.