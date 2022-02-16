HKEX appoints Li-Chien Wong as co-head of IPO vetting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today revealed the appointment of Li-Chien Wong as Managing Director, Co-Head of IPO Vetting.
In her new position, Wong will oversee all issuer listing applications, together with Co-Head of IPO Vetting Stephanie Lau. They will lead a team of professionals focused on supporting the continued development of Hong Kong as a global listing venue of choice.
Wong brings to HKEX 25 years of experience in private practice as a corporate and capital markets lawyer. She spent 20of those years in Hong Kong.
Starting on 15 March 2022, Wong will report directly to HKEX Head of Listing, Bonnie Y Chan. She takes up the role from her predecessor Janice Wu, who will leave the firm at the end of March.
I am very delighted to welcome LC to HKEX and to the Listing Division. She brings with her a wealth of leadership and legal experience, having advised leading investment banks and a wide range of corporates on capital market matters over more than two decades. I know that her extensive expertise will be invaluable to us as we continue to build and enhance our listing franchise.
Chan added:
On behalf of HKEX, I would like to thank Janice for her contributions to HKEX. Her tenure as Co-Head of IPO Vetting coincided with some of the busiest periods ever for the IPO Vetting team, and we would like to sincerely thank her for her commitment and wish her the very best for the future.
Wong most recently worked at Kirkland & Ellis, where she had been Partner since 2011. Before that, she served at law firm, Skadden for over five years.
