HKEX appoints Li-Chien Wong as co-head of IPO vetting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today revealed the appointment of Li-Chien Wong as Managing Director, Co-Head of IPO Vetting.

In her new position, Wong will oversee all issuer listing applications, together with Co-Head of IPO Vetting Stephanie Lau. They will lead a team of professionals focused on supporting the continued development of Hong Kong as a global listing venue of choice.

Wong brings to HKEX 25 years of experience in private practice as a corporate and capital markets lawyer. She spent 20of those years in Hong Kong.

Starting on 15 March 2022, Wong will report directly to HKEX Head of Listing, Bonnie Y Chan. She takes up the role from her predecessor Janice Wu, who will leave the firm at the end of March.