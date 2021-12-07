Henrick Rajamountry joins ACY Securities as the new Head of Marketing

ACY Securities, a tech-focused multi-asset CFD broker, has announced the appointment of Henrick Rajamountry as the company’s new Head of Marketing.

In his new role at ACY Securities, Rajamountry will focus on developing performance marketing strategies across the company’s retail and institutional divisions.

As Head of Marketing, he will oversee all digital marketing initiatives, such as social media. He will work closely with the broker’s product development team to deliver new Fintech products.

Rajamountry was previously Head of Digital at Rabobank Australia, where he led the digital marketing efforts to acquire and retain clients to increase funding for the bank and reach the company’s goals. At the same time, he also worked on building a team of digital specialists and marketers.