Henrick Rajamountry joins ACY Securities as the new Head of Marketing

ACY Securities, a tech-focused multi-asset CFD broker, has announced the appointment of Henrick Rajamountry as the company’s new Head of Marketing.
In his new role at ACY Securities, Rajamountry will focus on developing performance marketing strategies across the company’s retail and institutional divisions.
As Head of Marketing, he will oversee all digital marketing initiatives, such as social media. He will work closely with the broker’s product development team to deliver new Fintech products.
Rajamountry was previously Head of Digital at Rabobank Australia, where he led the digital marketing efforts to acquire and retain clients to increase funding for the bank and reach the company’s goals. At the same time, he also worked on building a team of digital specialists and marketers.
Rajamountry’s experience in digital marketing help strengthen ACY Securities’ position.
This is an exciting time for both ACY and our suite of Fintech brands, as we maximise our reach around the globe. With a sharp focus on digital performance channels and being able to lead a team of inspired marketing executives, we are privileged to have Henrick on board to hit our global growth targets and brand positioning.
Rajamountry commented:
I’m looking forward to working closely with Jimmy, Ashley and the rest of the exceptional team at ACY to add value to our clients and drive our digital marketing efforts to the next level. There is so much that ACY offers which sets us apart from our competitors. I believe we have an immense opportunity to help our clients further develop their trading strategies to gain an edge by leveraging the invaluable knowledge and insights from the talented ACY team across the globe.
Henrick’s appointment follows the appointment of industry veteran Clifford Bennett as their Chief Economist earlier in June.
