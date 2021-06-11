Market veteran Clifford Bennett joins ACY Securities as Chief Economist

Bennett brings over 24 years of economic and market trading experience. He worked as an analyst for investment banks including BNP Paribas and Macquarie Bank. He has been a regular guest on Bloomberg News, CNBC, Financial Times and ABC, sharing his views on the markets to the global audience.

Justin Pooni, Head of Marketing, Branding & Communications at ACY Securities, commented:

What we (ACY Securities) have set out to do is assemble the very best team of market analysts in Australia, if not the world. And by installing the legendary Clifford Bennett as the leader of our already very experienced and formidable team of analysts, I can’t think of any other broker who might even come close to challenging us. And the biggest winners are of course our clients. They are the only reason why we are doing all this. We are big believers in providing solid trading education and premium market analysis for the benefit of our clients and with Clifford now part of the team, we’ll be able to deliver our clients something very special. On behalf of ACY Securities, I extend a very warm welcome to Clifford Bennett.

Clifford Bennett said:

We have to lift our clients above the daily noise and deliver something very special. Adding true value and clarity to their trading and investment process is what I will be focusing on. The team at ACY is extremely talented, highly specialised and very experienced – one of the strongest I’ve seen. They are world leading across technical analysis, forecasts, specific market price action opportunities as well as education. With a team like that there is no reason for us not to be number 1 in the industry, and to do so for our clients. I’m absolutely delighted to be a part of the ACY family.

At the beginning of the year, ACY Securities appointed Ashley Jessen as its Chief Operating Officer. He joined the company in September 2019 as Head of Marketing.