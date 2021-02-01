ACY Securities appoints Ashley Jessen as COO

Jessen joined ACY Securities in September 2019 as Head of Marketing. At that position, he was in charge of developing the digital marketing strategy, implementing performance-based marketing campaigns and identifying market opportunities.

He has almost two decades of experience in the financial markets. Prior to ACY Securities, Jessen was CEO of Profile Booster, where he helped some of Australia’s largest Forex brokers drive business and position them for growth.

Other previous jobs include Director of Communications at Invast Financial Services, Director of LCG Markets in Australia. Jessen also wrote the book ‘CFDs Made Simple’.