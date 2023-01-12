GCEX MENA appoints Olivier Honsberger to its Board of Directors

Digital Prime Brokerage GCEX MENA, part of GCEX Group, today announced the appointment of Olivier Honsberger to its Board of Directors

Former CEO of Mirabaud (Middle East) and Board Director at Mirabaud (Abu Dhabi), Honsberger has worked in establishing financial services brands and entering new markets through his career. He served at Mirabaud Group for more than 22 years and has accumulated experience in banking, asset management and private funds in Europe and the Middle East.

In addition, Honsberger is a founding member of Global Millennial Capital PIF and has chaired the fund’s Advisory and Investment Committee for the last two years.

GCEX launched its MENA business arm in July 2022 with the opening of its first Dubai office and the appointment of Mehtap Önder as Managing Director.