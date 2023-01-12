GCEX MENA appoints Olivier Honsberger to its Board of Directors

Digital Prime Brokerage GCEX MENA, part of GCEX Group, today announced the appointment of Olivier Honsberger to its Board of Directors
Former CEO of Mirabaud (Middle East) and Board Director at Mirabaud (Abu Dhabi), Honsberger has worked in establishing financial services brands and entering new markets through his career. He served at Mirabaud Group for more than 22 years and has accumulated experience in banking, asset management and private funds in Europe and the Middle East.
In addition, Honsberger is a founding member of Global Millennial Capital PIF and has chaired the fund’s Advisory and Investment Committee for the last two years.
GCEX launched its MENA business arm in July 2022 with the opening of its first Dubai office and the appointment of Mehtap Önder as Managing Director.
Mehtap Önder, Managing Director, GCEX MENA commented:
Olivier has an extremely impressive track record in the region, having built a private Swiss bank in the UAE from scratch and grown the business in the Middle East to USD 4 billion assets under management. We are very excited about his appointment and I am looking forward to working closely with him to put solid foundations in place to grow our business in the Middle East.
In his new role at GCEX MENA, Olivier Honsberger will oversee the everyday operations of the company and play a significant role in developing the firm’s growth strategy in the region.
Olivier Honsberger added:
Olivier Honsberger
GCEX is a dynamic fintech with a huge amount of potential in the region and a very forward thinking ethos. The firm also has an impressive team, having been founded by Lars Holst, a successful entrepreneur with a track record in growing successful businesses. GCEX’s strong credentials and its ongoing focus on staying ahead of the curve made it a very appealing organisation for me to join.
I am confident that my experience, combined with Mehtap’s experience, will enable us to drive the business forwards in the Middle East. I also have an extensive network of institutional investors in the region which I will leverage to help GCEX with its ambitious growth plans.
