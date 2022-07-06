GCEX opens new Dubai office, appoints Mehtap Önder as Managing Director

Digital brokerage, GCEX today announced its expansion into the MENA region with the opening of a Dubai office. The company also appointed former Regional Director of CFH Turkey (now Finalto), Mehtap Önder as Managing Director, GCEX MENA.

Lars Holst, Founder & CEO, GCEX commented:

I am thrilled that Mehtap is joining GCEX to spearhead our growth across MENA. Having worked with her for almost eight years at CFH (now Finalto), I know she will be a huge asset to the firm. She has strong business acumen, excellent industry knowledge and a proven track record in building strong client and team relationships. Mehtap has lived in Dubai for the last four years, has a great network of institutional clients and a deep understanding of the regulatory and client requirements in the region.

GCEX’s expansion follows the company obtaining a provisional regulatory approval by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority in Dubai (VARA) in April 2022 to operate as a crypto exchange. The firm is currently applying for a license, in accordance with VARA requirements.