GCEX opens new Dubai office, appoints Mehtap Önder as Managing Director

Steffy Bogdanova
July 6, 2022 8:30 am

Digital brokerage, GCEX today announced its expansion into the MENA region with the opening of a Dubai office. The company also appointed former Regional Director of CFH Turkey (now Finalto), Mehtap Önder as Managing Director, GCEX MENA.

Lars Holst, Founder & CEO, GCEX commented:

Lars Holst, GCEX

Lars Holst

I am thrilled that Mehtap is joining GCEX to spearhead our growth across MENA. Having worked with her for almost eight years at CFH (now Finalto), I know she will be a huge asset to the firm. She has strong business acumen, excellent industry knowledge and a proven track record in building strong client and team relationships. Mehtap has lived in Dubai for the last four years, has a great network of institutional clients and a deep understanding of the regulatory and client requirements in the region.

GCEX’s expansion follows the company obtaining a provisional regulatory approval by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority in Dubai (VARA) in April 2022 to operate as a crypto exchange. The firm is currently applying for a license, in accordance with VARA requirements.

The firm also revealed last month that it gained regulatory approval by the FSA in Denmark as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) and a Currency Exchange. GCEX is also regulated by the UK’s FCA.

Dubai is recently gaining popularity as a hub for the Virtual Asset (VA) industry. It is currently the first and only jurisdiction globally to set-up a specialist regulator dedicated to the VA economy. Its VARA has been working on developing parameters to enable a select list of global participants establish themselves in their regime for the initial phase.

Holst added:

Extending our crypto offering to the MENA region is a major milestone for the business. Receiving provisional regulatory approval from VARA in Dubai adds significant credibility to our offering and puts us in a strong position to become a dominant crypto exchange for institutional and professional clients in the region.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: