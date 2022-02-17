Former IG Group director Kypros Zoumidou joins Capital.com

Capital.com today announced that it has appointed Kypros Zoumidou as Managing Director of its FCA-regulated UK business.

Zoumidou was previously a member of the Enterprise Leadership Tam of IG Group and on its Board of Directors for three of its subsidiaries. In his new role in Capital. Com, Zoumidou will help drive growth of the company in the UK and oversee its client diversification strategy.

Background

To his position as Managing Director at Capital. Com, he brings over 20 years of experience in the retail and institutional broker space. Zoumidou has held various of senior leadership roles such as Head of Compliance at E*Trade where he was overseeing the retail and institutional businesses in the UK and Europe. After that he moved to inter-dealer broker Mint Securities before joining to IG as Head of Compliance in 2010.