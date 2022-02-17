Former IG Group director Kypros Zoumidou joins Capital.com

Capital.com today announced that it has appointed Kypros Zoumidou as Managing Director of its FCA-regulated UK business.
Zoumidou was previously a member of the Enterprise Leadership Tam of IG Group and on its Board of Directors for three of its subsidiaries. In his new role in Capital. Com, Zoumidou will help drive growth of the company in the UK and oversee its client diversification strategy.
Background
To his position as Managing Director at Capital. Com, he brings over 20 years of experience in the retail and institutional broker space. Zoumidou has held various of senior leadership roles such as Head of Compliance at E*Trade where he was overseeing the retail and institutional businesses in the UK and Europe. After that he moved to inter-dealer broker Mint Securities before joining to IG as Head of Compliance in 2010.
At IG Group, Zoumidou was responsible for overseeing compliance in the UK and Europe. In 2015 he moved to Dubai as Senior Executive Officer. He helped the company with its expansion into the Middle East with a Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) license.
Jonathan Squires, Group Chief Executive Officer at Capital.com, said:
Kypros will be instrumental to Capital.com’s ambitions in the UK. His strong background in compliance coupled with a proven track-record managing teams and subsidiaries in mature markets like the UK will help take our business to the next level. As Capital.com diversifies into direct stock investments in the UK, we will be looking to attract different client segments to reflect our wider product range. We are delighted to have Kypros lead our efforts to grow and expand in this important market.
Kypros Zoumidou, Managing Director , UK, Capital.com, commented:
Capital.com is in a significant period of growth. I was attracted to the group’s commitment to its clients and its ambitions to diversify across products and clients in close step with regulatory standards and best practices. I am excited to be part of the team and to help Capital.com grow its footprint in the UK.
