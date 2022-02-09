Capital.com sees 350% jump in users in 2021

Taking our cue from our clients’ changing preferences, we diversified into stock trading, extended our trading hours and made improvements to the platform so that more people can invest and trade online, for themselves, from anywhere.

The online retail broker reported that total clients trading volumes came at $565 billion, registering a jump of 303%. Trading activity on the platform also grew with total number of trades executed by clients rising 388%.

Global trading and investing platform Capital.com today revealed its trading volumes for 2021, reporting a surge in demand. Total users on the platform skyrocketed 350% to 4.23 million last year.

Capital.com shared plans to introduce new products and features to its platform in the next year. The company mentioned enabling machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to help traders and investors make better choices.

Squires added:

Capital.com is developing a dedicated AI solution to better understand client behaviour and to create a more personalised trading experience. We will also continue to expand into new markets, including the US, maintaining our strong growth year on year. It goes without saying that our global expansion plans will be in step with regulatory approvals.

Earlier in January, Capital.com appointed Joe Rundle as its Chief of Staff to oversee the company’s expansion into new markets out of its Cyprus office.

During last year, Capital.com obtained an AFS licence from ASIC to operate in Australia as part of its global expansion strategy.