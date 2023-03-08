Finalto hires Cal Portway as the Vice President of Institutional Sales

Financial services company Finalto has expanded its leadership by hiring Cal Portway as the Vice President of Institutional Sales based in Sydney, Australia. Portway is a veteran of the forex industry and brings over two decades of experience to his new role. He has already joined the company, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Prior to joining Finalto, Portway was part of the Institutional Sales team at MFP Trading’s Sydney office for over three years. He also held the role of FX Agency Execution APAC at the Australian subsidiary of ISAM Capital.
Portway spent the majority of his career working for several prominent financial services companies in the Asia Pacific region. He started his career at RBC, where he spent over nine years, rising to the position of VP of FX trading. He then spent four years at TD as an FX trader and later became a Director of FX Trading at CIBC from November 2009 to August 2013.
Portway’s other industry experiences include his time at SEB’s Singapore office as a Senior FX Dealer and at Scotiabank as the Director of FX Trading.
I am really delighted to be joining Finalto and I am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to work alongside the talented team to propel the company’s growth and strategic vision forward, but also to provide excellent service to our clients.
Chris Cotterell, the Managing Director of Finalto Australia commented:
Cal brings a wealth of diverse knowledge and experience and is a key hire for us in Australia. He will be instrumental in delivering our award winning, multi-asset B2B liquidity to clients across Australia and the APAC region as we complete the rollout of our connectivity capabilities in SG3 and NY4. Cal is a complete professional and shares our core focus of forming long-term client relationships. It’s my pleasure to welcome Cal Portway to the Finalto team.
