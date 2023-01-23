Finalto names Klelia Orphanidou B2B Head of Regulatory Compliance

Finalto has appointed Klelia Orphanidou as its new B2B Head of Regulatory Compliance. Having previously held the positions of MLRO and Compliance Officer for the Group’s CySEC regulated entities, in her new role she will manage the FCA-regulated areas of the business

According to the official announcement, Orphanidou joins the team at a time of change for financial firms such as the introduction of the UK Consumer Duty Act.

Klelia Orphanidou commented: