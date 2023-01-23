Finalto names Klelia Orphanidou B2B Head of Regulatory Compliance

Finalto has appointed Klelia Orphanidou as its new B2B Head of Regulatory Compliance. Having previously held the positions of MLRO and Compliance Officer for the Group’s CySEC regulated entities, in her new role she will manage the FCA-regulated areas of the business
According to the official announcement, Orphanidou joins the team at a time of change for financial firms such as the introduction of the UK Consumer Duty Act.
Klelia Orphanidou commented:
2023 will be an intense year for all firms in our line of business. Luckily, I have a fantastic growing team and we have established our compliance culture across the organisation. Finalto has the infrastructure, technology, people and capacity to evolve as regulation evolves and come up with new products to best suit its clients while adhering to regulatory requirements.