Finalto names Klelia Orphanidou B2B Head of Regulatory Compliance

Steffy Bogdanova
January 23, 2023 3:11 pm

Finalto has appointed Klelia Orphanidou as its new B2B Head of Regulatory Compliance. Having previously held the positions of MLRO and Compliance Officer for the Group’s CySEC regulated entities, in her new role she will manage the FCA-regulated areas of the business

According to the official announcement, Orphanidou joins the team at a time of change for financial firms such as the introduction of the UK Consumer Duty Act.

Klelia Orphanidou commented:

2023 will be an intense year for all firms in our line of business. Luckily, I have a fantastic growing team and we have established our compliance culture across the organisation. Finalto has the infrastructure, technology, people and capacity to evolve as regulation evolves and come up with new products to best suit its clients while adhering to regulatory requirements.

Having worked at Finalto Group for almost nine years, Orphanidou recently moved to London to take on her new position. Her career started in law, before she switched to litigation for the Financial Services industry.

Matthew Maloney, Group CEO of Finalto, said:

We are delighted to welcome Klelia Orphanidou to her new role as B2B Head of Regulatory Compliance. She has long been a valuable member of our team and we’re excited to see what she brings to this position.

Orphanidou added:

Finalto is one of the leading financial services firms in our sector and being part of it is a great achievement. We have several projects in the pipeline, focusing on automation and efficiency of our monitoring.

