Michael Klaus elected as Chairman of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Council

The Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) appointed Michael Klaus as the new Chairman in a constituent meeting yesterday. His predecessor, Michael Rüdiger, left the council.

Klaus is a partner at Metzler Bank and a member of the Executive Board of Metzler Holding. Dr. Matthias Zieschang, who is a member of the Executive Board of Fraport AG, remains Deputy Chairman.

Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse and Chairperson of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Management Board Hauke Stars said:

We would like to thank Michael Rüdiger for his great commitment as Chairman over the past two and a half years. His commitment to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt financial centre deserves special appreciation. With Michael Klaus, a proven capital market expert with decades of experience in the financial industry is succeeding at the top of the Exchange Council. We look forward to working with him and wish him every success.

The constituent’s meeting happened after an election at the end of November. Other newly appointed members of the Exchange Council are Jörg Hessenmüller of Commerzbank AG, Dr. Georg Stocker of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale, Harald Stroh of Frankfurter Volksbank eG and Tobias Vogel of UBS Europe SE. Re-elected for their positions as investor representatives at the Exchange Council are Dr. Christine Bortenlänger, Executive Member of the Board at Deutsches Aktieninstitut, and Professor Dr. Peter Gomber, Chairman of e-Finance at the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration at Frankfurt’s Goethe University.

The Exchange Council of FSE is the controlling and supervisory body of stock exchange with 18 members elected for a term of three years. Their responsibilities include appointing and monitoring stock exchange management, issuing exchange regulations, the fee scale and terms and conditions for exchange transactions.

In a constituent meeting of the Exchange Council of Eurex Deutschland, also yesterday, Carola von Schmettow, CEO of HSBC Germany, was appointed Chairwoman. Re-elected as Chairman was Professor Dr. Lutz Johanning of WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management.

The election was held in November. Jonathan Aucamp of OSTC Ltd., Robbert Booij of ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V., Jörg Hessenmüller of Commerzbank AG and Hans-Dieter Kemler of Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen were newly elected to the Exchange Council.

The Exchange Council of Eurex Deutschland is a control and supervisory body comprised of 18 members elected for three years. Some of the primary duties are appointing and monitoring the management of the exchange, issuing the Exchange Rules, the Fee Regulations and the Conditions for Trading at the exchange. Entitled to voting are the approximately 360 trading participants of Eurex.

