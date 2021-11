Euroclear has revealed the appointment of Michal Paprocki as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Paprocki was previously acting interim Co CIO with Marc De Rycke. Prior to that he served as Chief Technology Officer for three years.

As CIO, he will be based in Brussels where he will join the Euroclear Group Management Committee. He will report directly to Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer of the Euroclear group.