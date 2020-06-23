Diginex and Itiviti team up for NYFIX connectivity for digital asset customers

Technology and service provider to financial institutions Itiviti announced its partnership with Diginex, a digital asset financial services and advisory company. The two companies have collaborated as a response to a growing demand from institutional investors, who want to include digital assets in their portfolios, while also using resilient and scalable connectivity based on FIX (the widely recognized industry messaging standard).
Diginex’s clients will be able to benefit from Itiviti’s global NYFIX connectivity platform and take advantage of its FIX-based order routing network connecting 1,600+ buy-side, sell-side and trading venues across all asset classes.
Richard Byworth, CEO at Diginex commented:
NYFIX was the natural first choice for us as connectivity partner. Diginex’s mission is to provide improved access and regulated infrastructure to institutions and sophisticated investors looking to participate in this new emerging asset class. NYFIX enables this with connectivity to a broad cross-section of institutional asset managers and allocators of capital.
Rob Mackay, CEO, Itiviti said:
Diginex is leading the charge on the institutionalization of digital assets, so they make an ideal partner. NYFIX is quickly becoming the de-facto network to provide access to digital asset venues and we are delighted to welcome Diginex onboard.
A growing number of digital asset exchanges worldwide use the NYFIX order routing network. NYFIX is a broker independent, vendor agnostic FIX community, it connects buy-side, sell-side and trading venues in a stable and flexible order routing network, delivered as a managed service.