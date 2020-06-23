Diginex and Itiviti team up for NYFIX connectivity for digital asset customers

Technology and service provider to financial institutions Itiviti announced its partnership with Diginex, a digital asset financial services and advisory company. The two companies have collaborated as a response to a growing demand from institutional investors, who want to include digital assets in their portfolios, while also using resilient and scalable connectivity based on FIX (the widely recognized industry messaging standard).

Diginex’s clients will be able to benefit from Itiviti’s global NYFIX connectivity platform and take advantage of its FIX-based order routing network connecting 1,600+ buy-side, sell-side and trading venues across all asset classes.