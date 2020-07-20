Diginex and Itiviti strengthen partnership with Tbricks automation platform for institutional crypto clients

Technology and service provider to financial institutions Itiviti announced that its partner Diginex, a digital asset financial services and advisory company will implement Tbricks automated solution to provide risk, P&L and portfolio management to its institutional client base.
The collaboration follows the existing partnership of the two companies that saw Diginex utilize Itiviti’s global FIX-based order routing network, NYFIX, to provide connectivity to its institutional investors who wish to have digital asset’s exposure in their portfolios.
Diginex will use Tbricks to launch ‘Diginex Access’, a multi-venue, front-to-back trading, portfolio and risk management solution for digital assets like crypto and their associated derivatives. The Tbricks automation technology and infrastructure will power the combined solution to offer an institutional-grade experience to investors who seek to manage digital assets.
Bobby Rahman, Head of Strategic Partnerships commented:
As institutional demand in digital assets continues to rise, we view this strategic partnership with Diginex as an opportunity to drive a more unified digital assets solution for the capital markets. Tbricks is already providing a cross-asset solution to a number of sell-side tier 1 banks and firms and we see this as a natural evolution of our capabilities for cryptocurrency trading.
Richard Byworth, CEO at Diginex said:
Itiviti’s Tbricks Automation platform has a proven track record of serving the largest banks and hedge funds with institutional-grade trading technology. Our platform will provide leading-edge Execution and Order Management System and Portfolio Management Solution capabilities for cryptocurrencies and digital assets to the standard that institutions have come to expect in traditional markets.
An automation solution within the Itiviti Platform, Tbricks supports trading, connectivity and automation workflows for all asset classes.