Diginex and Itiviti strengthen partnership with Tbricks automation platform for institutional crypto clients

Technology and service provider to financial institutions Itiviti announced that its partner Diginex, a digital asset financial services and advisory company will implement Tbricks automated solution to provide risk, P&L and portfolio management to its institutional client base.

The collaboration follows the existing partnership of the two companies that saw Diginex utilize Itiviti’s global FIX-based order routing network, NYFIX, to provide connectivity to its institutional investors who wish to have digital asset’s exposure in their portfolios.

Diginex will use Tbricks to launch ‘Diginex Access’, a multi-venue, front-to-back trading, portfolio and risk management solution for digital assets like crypto and their associated derivatives. The Tbricks automation technology and infrastructure will power the combined solution to offer an institutional-grade experience to investors who seek to manage digital assets.