David Quinlan joins board of directors of trading technology company oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems announced that David Quinlan has joined the company’s board of directors. Quinlan previously served as an executive managing director at Eze Software. In his new role on oneZero’s board, Quinlan will support company’s growth plan in the FX market.
The new appointment continues oneZero’s exploration of leveraging technology client segments like the buy-side, whose workflow needs in FX continue to evolve.
David Quinlan commented:
I’m excited to join the board of oneZero and support their mission to provide financial institutions with technology for FX execution, distribution and data insights. “My goal is to help the company accelerate the growth of its share in the FX marketplace.
Andrew Ralich, CEO of oneZero Financial Systems said:
We are excited to have David on our board of directors. He brings a valuable perspective to our growth plan, given his twenty years of experience as part of the senior management team of Eze Software in both Boston and London. David is critical as we continue innovating and developing FX trading technology for global financial markets.
Quinlan’s addition to the board of directors is part of oneZero’s strategic plan for growth following a significant minority investment from Lovell Minnick Partners last year. oneZero has expanded its senior leadership team since the investment by bringing on Phil Weisberg as EVP of Strategic Planning and Partnerships and Fraser McHardy as Chief Financial Officer.