Craig Resnick named Chief Financial Officer for IEX Group

In his new role, Resnick will be a part of IEX’s leadership team. He will report to Brad Katsuyama, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of IEX. His predecessor Sara Furber served as CFO of IEX since 2018 and has moved to Tradeweb .

Resnick’s promotion to CFO follows two years as the head of IEX’s finance and accounting team. He has over 20 years of experience with high-growth companies in the financial services industry and has solid expertise in accounting, auditing, budgeting and capital markets transactions.

IEX Group has appointed Craig Resnick as its Chief Financial Officer. His new position will see him lead all financial functions for IEX, including accounting, audit, tax, treasury, corporate finance and investor relations.

IEX Co-Founder and CEO Brad Katsuyama, commented:

We are thrilled to elevate Craig Resnick to the role as Chief Financial Officer for IEX. Since Craig joined us in 2019 as Head of Finance, he has displayed a deep commitment to IEX and its mission, has built a world-class team, and has proven to be an exceptional leader. We are also excited for Sara to take the next step in her career and wish her much success in her new role. IEX is a stronger company because of her contributions.

Prior to IEX, Resnick worked at Gerson Lehrman Group (GLG) as Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, in charge of all global financial planning and accounting functions. He led several capital restructuring transactions at GLG and helped the firm secure new private equity investment, which provided significant liquidity to shareholders.

Before his appointment at GLG, Resnick served as an Assistant Controller for Liquidnet, where he attained a deep understanding of finance and accounting principles for capital markets firms. He has held senior financial advisory roles at Aon Consulting and Kroll Associates, as well. In these positions, he focused on forensic accounting and litigation consulting. Resnick started his career at Ernst & Young as an auditor in their Technology, Communications and Entertainment division.

Craig Resnick, added:

IEX is an exceptional team on a mission to reimagine how markets can work for all investors and, more broadly, how financial technology can accelerate economic growth in a responsible and equitable way. I’m honored to play a larger role helping IEX grow as CFO.

A published author and licensed CPA in the State of New York, Resnick holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Accounting degrees from the University of Michigan. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Pelham Community Rowing Association, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization based in New York.