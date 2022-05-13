Marija Zivanovic-Smith joins IEX Group as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

With a diverse background, Zivanovic-Smith has experience in leading marketing, communications, public and government affairs programs for technology brands, including IBM and NCR. With her experience and expertise, IEX brand will evolve as the company mobilizes its plans to enter the $2 trillion digital asset space. Last month, IEX announced a strategic partnership with crypto exchange FTX US to shape market structure and technology for trading digital asset securities.

IEX Group, Inc. has revealed the appointment of Marija Zivanovic-Smith as its first Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. As IEX’s executive leadership team member, Zivanovic-Smith will work on strengthen the company’s strategic marketing, brand and communications function. She will work on adding talent and incorporating digital tools to drive growth for IEX’s exchange and technology businesses.

IEX Co-founder and CEO Brad Katsuyama said:

IEX is a mission-driven brand and we are at an exciting time for the company as we continue to build our exchange, while also embarking on a transformative partnership with FTX in digital assets. Marija is a seasoned executive who has succeeded at every point in her career due to her drive, creative vision, and ability to execute. Her track record speaks for itself, and we are thrilled she chose to work on the IEX team at such a great moment in our evolution.

Prior to joining IEX, Zivanovic-Smith spent 14 years as a Fortune 500 executive at NCR where she helped transform its brand reputation, built digital and growth marketing strategies, and coordinnated the company’s entrance into new markets and business lines.

Additionally, Zivanovic-Smith served as a White House appointee to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Business Advisory Council (APEC) as the US business representative, and is a thought leader with Forbes as an advisory member on the Forbes Communications Council.

Zivanovic-Smith commented:

I’m thrilled to join IEX at this exciting time for the company as it extends its brand leadership from the core exchange business to new areas of finance and technology. Digital assets offer us an opportunity to expand access to the global financial system to the next generation of investors and entrepreneurs in a safe and transparent way.

Last year, co-founder of IEX, Stan Feldman was appointed as Chief Operating Officer to oversee day-to-day operations such as business analytics, market operations and product development.