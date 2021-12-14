IEX Exchange co-founder Stan Feldman promoted to chief operating officer

Co-founder of IEX, Stan Feldman has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer at IEX Exchange. In his new role, Feldman will oversee day-to-day operations such as business analytics, market operations and product development.

Additionally, Matt Weinberg will take up the position of Head of Business Development of the company. Feldman and Weinberg will report directly to IEX President and Co-Founder, Ronan Ryan.

IEX President and Co-Founder Ronan Ryan, commented:

We are delighted to promote Stan Feldman to the role of COO of IEX Exchange. Stan has been instrumental to the growth and success of IEX since its inception as a founding member of the team. He has continually impressed us with his intellect, grit, and unparalleled ability to lead. Similarly, Matt Weinberg has played an important role growing client relationships and navigating a changing marketplace.

Feldman was part of the initial team that founded IEX Exchange in 2012. He first joined IEX Exchange as business analyst and assumed responsibility for new areas over time. In 2015 he became Head of Business Analytics, leading the team dedicated to analyzing market trends, product performance and client experience. In this role he worked closely with the business development team to help optimize client experience and trading performance. His team also worked on the design and development of new exchange products and order types. In 2018, Feldman’s scope included market, which included oversight of client connectivity and trading operations.