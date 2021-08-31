Sara Furber joins Tradeweb as its new CFO

Tradeweb Markets Inc., a global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, revealed today the appointment of Sara Furber as its Chief Financial Officer.

Furber will start her new role from 7 September, the official announcement said. Her predecessor, Robert Warshaw, will leave the company following a period of transition. Furber will report to Lee Olesky, Tradeweb’s CEO.

Most recently, Furber served as IEX Group as CFO, a role she had since 2018. She spent 20 years in senior roles at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.