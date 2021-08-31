Menu

Sara Furber joins Tradeweb as its new CFO

Tradeweb Markets Inc., a global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, revealed today the appointment of Sara Furber as its Chief Financial Officer.

Furber will start her new role from 7 September, the official announcement said. Her predecessor, Robert Warshaw, will leave the company following a period of transition. Furber will report to Lee Olesky, Tradeweb’s CEO.

Most recently, Furber served as IEX Group as CFO, a role she had since 2018. She spent 20 years in senior roles at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Tradeweb CEO Lee Olesky commented:

Lee Olesky

Sara Furber brings to Tradeweb a wealth of experience including diverse senior roles in financial markets, banking, investor relations, technology and electronic trading. Tradeweb is a growth company at the intersection of finance and technology, and Sara is uniquely suited to lead our finance team and help Tradeweb navigate its next phase of growth and development. I would like to thank Bob Warshaw for his many important contributions to Tradeweb since joining us in 2009, and especially for his vital role in Tradeweb’s 2019 IPO and our early days as a public company.

IEX Group, Furber was responsible for the company’s finance function and its new business portfolio, including technology businesses such as data platform IEX Cloud. Before she started working in IEX in 2016, she served as a Managing Director and a member of Morgan Stanley’s Management Committee. There, she held several senior executive positions such as Chief Operating Officer for Wealth Management.

Furber also previously worked as COO for Global Corporate and Investment Banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. She led Investor Relations for the company during the global financial crisis and through its merger with Bank of America.

Furber  started her career in investment banking in 1997. She holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Duke University.

