IEX launches gas trading platform in India

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced the launch of the first nationwide online delivery-based gas trading platform, Indian Gas Exchange (IGX).

Shri Dharmendra Pradhanm, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, introduced the IGX in an e-ceremony. The platform is fully automated with web-based interface. It is powered by GMEX technology. Incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the IEX, IGX will allow market participants to trade in standardised gas contracts.

IGX will play a key role in the transformation of India’s gas market and placing India as a sustainable economy. The competitive price discovery will provide availability of gas at lower prices for wide range of industries across India, stimulate demand and facilitate greater investments in domestic gas exploration.