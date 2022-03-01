Cornerstone FS appoints Robert O’Brien as Interim COO of FXPress

Steffy Bogdanova
March 1, 2022 11:52 am

Cornerstone FS plc announced the appointment of appointed Robert O’Brien to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer of Cornerstone’s subsidiary, FXPress Payment Services Limited.

O’Brien also serves General Manager APAC and Middle East or Cornerstone and will continue to perform his existing duties and lead the company’s Dubai office.

FXPress

Cornerstone established the COO position of FXPress position to strengthen its operation during its expansion. The Board is currently searching for someone to permanently take up the role of COO.

Julian Wheatland, Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone, said:

Julian Wheatland, Cornerstone

Julian Wheatland

As our business continues to expand, the establishment of the FXPress COO position will strengthen our operations and support our growth. We are delighted to appoint Robert as Interim COO of FXPress alongside his current role at Cornerstone. He has significant experience in the foreign exchange industry, much of which has been in leadership positions, and we look forward to leveraging his expertise across the business.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: