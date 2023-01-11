Cornerstone FS forecasts 109% revenue growth in 2022

Earlier in July, Cornerstone FS reported £1.9 million in revenue for the first half of 2022 , which jumped 129% compared to the previous year.

According to the company’s estimates, the Group’s revenue has increased 109% last year, compared to 2021, expecting the number to reach £4.8 million. Furthermore, the figures are 12% above of market expectation.

The London-listed company highlighted that the strong performance was a result of a solid trading momentum throughout 2022 across all divisions of the Group.

Cornerstone FS further revealed that around 78% of its total yearly revenue came from clients it serves directly, compared to 56% during the prior year. Additionally, the gross margin is expected to increase to 61% from 52% in 2021.

James Hickman, CEO of Cornerstone, said:

We are extremely pleased to see our unaudited revenue more than double in 2022. This increase comes across all business areas as we continue to maintain our revenue focus. We are excited by the prospects for the Group in 2023 and beyond and look forward to updating the market on further developments during the year.

Cornerstone FS Plc announced in December it has signed a share purchase agreement for the sale of its non-core subsidiary, Avila House Ltd., a registered small electronic money institution to Aspire Commerce Ltd, a provider of payment accounts and lending services.