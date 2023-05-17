Cornerstone FS sees 110% revenue increase in 2022

During 2022, Cornerstone continued to deliver on its strategy, improved operationally and achieved a strong financial performance with revenues more than doubling and an increase in gross margin. This growth was accelerated by two acquisitions during the year, which also supported the completion of our transition to a business that services customers directly.

Clients that the Group serves directly increased 38% last year and generated 78% of total revenue, reaching to £3.8 million. In comparison, revenue generated through the company’s introducer network recorded £1.1 million, accounting for 22% of the Group revenue

According to the figures, the company recorded a 110% jump in revenue to £4.8 million compared to £2.3 million in 2021.

Revenue from foreign exchange and payments services were key contributing factors, specifically from spot and forward transactions, which made 92% and 8% of revenue respectively. In comparison, spot brought in 89% during the prior year and forwards – 11%.

In 2022, the Group expanded its payments capabilities and the currency pairs rose from 42 to 58. 86% these transactions involving combinations of Sterling, Euros, and US Dollars, compared to 91% in 2021.

The company highlighted that the robust trading momentum observed in 2022 has carried over into the present year. It has even gained momentum in Q1 2023, exceeding expectations and leading to a strong revenue performance for the first quarter. The firm noted that it has achieved its first quarter of being EBITDA positive on an adjusted basis, as reported previously and on an unaudited basis.

Hickman added: