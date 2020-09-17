Cornerstone completes acquisition of FXPress Payment Services

Cornerstone Brands announced that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approved the acquisition of FXPress Payment Services Ltd. The regulatory approval completes the acquisition of the regulated Authorised Payment Institution FXPress and the company is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cornerstone.

In addition, the company also received FCA approvals for the acquisition of Avila House by FXPress.

The acquisition enables Cornerstone to bring together the technology capabilities of FXPress, the e-money assets of Avila House and a team with vast experience in the foreign exchange and payments industry to create a cloud-based, multi-currency payments platform for small and medium sized enterprises.