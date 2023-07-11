Cornerstone FS revenue surges 89% in H1 2022

Foreign exchange and payments company Cornerstone FS Plc has released a trading update for the first half of 2023.

The Group saw a great uptick in revenue in the first quarter of the year and the strong trading momentum was sustained in the second one, contributing to the substantial increase in revenue in the first half of the year.

Cornerstone’s notable expansion demonstrates the company’s heightened focus on generating revenue, primarily driven by the introduction of a new sales team in late 2022.