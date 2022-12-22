Cboe names Vikesh Patel President of Cboe Clear Europe

Global market infrastructure and tradable products provider Cboe Global Markets Inc. has announced on Wednesday the appointment of Vikesh Patel as President of Cboe Clear Europe.

According to the official announcement, Patel will join the pan-European clearing house in early 2023, subject to regulatory approval, to replace Cécile Nagel, who stepped down from the role in September this year.

Vikesh Patel commented:

I am honoured to be appointed as the next President of Cboe Clear Europe. Having been a client, partner and competitor of Cboe Clear Europe over many years I am well aware of the company’s strong reputation, in particular for its outstanding levels of client service, innovation and risk management expertise. The company is at an exciting time in its development and I am looking forward to leading it into its next phase of growth.

Patel brings more than fifteen years of experience in the financial market industry. He joins from SWIFT where he joined in 2017 and most recently served as Head of Securities and lead its securities strategy globally.