Cboe Europe secures Dutch regulatory approvals to launch new derivatives market

Cboe Europe, subsidiary of Cboe Global Markets, Inc., has obtained regulatory approvals to launch Cboe Europe Derivatives. The new Amsterdam-based futures and options market will go live on 6 September 2021.

Cboe Europe’s subsidiary in Amsterdam, Cboe Europe B.V. (Cboe NL), has been granted an authorization to operate a Regulated Market for equity index futures and options. The new market will be regulated by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets. Cboe’s pan-European CCP, EuroCCP, has also obtained an approval to clear equity derivatives by the Central Bank of the Netherlands.

Cboe Europe Derivatives will offer trading of features and options on six Cboe Europe indices including the Cboe Eurozone 50, Cboe UK 100, Cboe Netherlands 25, Cboe Switzerland 20, Cboe Germany 30, and Cboe France 40 – all calculated using Cboe market data. EuroCCP will deliver clearing services for the platform. Additional futures and options on additional European benchmarks will be offered at a later date, along with single stock options, based on customer demand.