Cboe Europe secures Dutch regulatory approvals to launch new derivatives market

Cboe Europe, subsidiary of Cboe Global Markets, Inc., has obtained regulatory approvals to launch Cboe Europe Derivatives. The new Amsterdam-based futures and options market will go live on 6 September 2021.
Cboe Europe’s subsidiary in Amsterdam, Cboe Europe B.V. (Cboe NL), has been granted an authorization to operate a Regulated Market for equity index futures and options. The new market will be regulated by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets. Cboe’s pan-European CCP, EuroCCP, has also obtained an approval to clear equity derivatives by the Central Bank of the Netherlands.
Cboe Europe Derivatives will offer trading of features and options on six Cboe Europe indices including the Cboe Eurozone 50, Cboe UK 100, Cboe Netherlands 25, Cboe Switzerland 20, Cboe Germany 30, and Cboe France 40 – all calculated using Cboe market data. EuroCCP will deliver clearing services for the platform. Additional futures and options on additional European benchmarks will be offered at a later date, along with single stock options, based on customer demand.
Ade Cordell, president of Cboe NL, said:
We are delighted to reach this significant milestone for Cboe Europe Derivatives. The regulatory approval for a competitive and pan-European marketplace for equity derivatives is expected to accelerate the momentum we are seeing from market participants for an efficient market designed to address their needs. The launch of this exchange is a critical step in realizing Cboe’s overarching vision to build one of the world’s largest derivatives and securities networks, creating a consistent, world-class experience for our global customer base.
Cécile Nagel, president of EuroCCP, said:
This marks a watershed moment in EuroCCP’s growth strategy, as it diversifies beyond cash equities and becomes a truly multi-asset class clearing house. We look forward to supporting Cboe Europe Derivatives in helping to bring efficiencies and cost savings to participants in Europe’s equity derivatives market, particularly through portfolio margining.
Cboe Europe Derivatives will use the market operator’s global derivatives expertise and European equity trading and clearing footprint in order to deliver a on-screen market structure utilized in the U.S. to Europe. Cboe aims to help grow the region’s equity derivatives market overall.