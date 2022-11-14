EuroCCP rebrands to Cboe Clear Europe

Pan-European clearing house and subsidiary of Cboe Global Markets, Inc., EuroCCP, today revealed its rebrand to Cboe Clear Europe.

Cboe acquired EuroCCP on 1 July 2020 and since then, the clearing house has expanded the number of cleared venues to 47 from 37, giving the entity access to almost 95% of all European equity trades.

Arnoud Siegmann, Interim President and Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Clear Europe, said: