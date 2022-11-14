EuroCCP rebrands to Cboe Clear Europe

Pan-European clearing house and subsidiary of Cboe Global Markets, Inc., EuroCCP, today revealed its rebrand to Cboe Clear Europe.
Cboe acquired EuroCCP on 1 July 2020 and since then, the clearing house has expanded the number of cleared venues to 47 from 37, giving the entity access to almost 95% of all European equity trades.
Arnoud Siegmann, Interim President and Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Clear Europe, said:
Cboe’s acquisition has already enabled a step-change in our business, and we feel now is the right time to rebrand as Cboe Clear Europe as we pursue continued growth wherever we can bring most value for our venues, members and clients. It clearly demonstrates our Cboe ownership and provides us with a globally recognized brand when it comes to the services we offer.
Cboe Clear Europe also supports Cboe’s pan-European derivatives exchange which launched in September 2021, Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX). The clearing house allows CEDX’s participants to cut trading costs by clearing a wide range of pan-European equity derivatives at a single clearing house.
According to the official announcement, Cboe Clear Europe will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of the Cboe group and will retain a separate governance structure and management team.
Cboe has remained active in acquiring new entities in 2022. The company finalised acquisition of Canadian Stock Exchange NEO earlier in June. Furthermore, Cboe completed the acquisition of ErisX, an operator of a US-based digital asset spot market, a regulated futures exchange and a regulated clearinghouse in May.
